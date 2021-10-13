Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $123,976,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

AON stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.21. 4,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.04. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

