Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. 9,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

