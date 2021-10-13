Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,947 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,710,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. 2,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

