Joshua Harley Sells 4,498 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,094.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

Fathom stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.