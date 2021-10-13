Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRNGF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Journey Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.