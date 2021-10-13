JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 68,025 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAE by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 11.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,375,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after purchasing an additional 244,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

