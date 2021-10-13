JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 242,796 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

