JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRNE stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

