JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

BROS stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

