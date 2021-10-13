JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $25.08 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $108,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.