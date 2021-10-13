JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.05. 1,104,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $481.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.