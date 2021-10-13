JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

