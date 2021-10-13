JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

