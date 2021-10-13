JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,486 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.