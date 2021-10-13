Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQV stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

