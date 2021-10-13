Jump Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

