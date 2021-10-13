Jump Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 301.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

