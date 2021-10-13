Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Weibo by 312.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

