Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.54 Million in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,704,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock worth $19,553,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.