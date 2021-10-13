Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.58 Million in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.