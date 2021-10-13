Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,698 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,535 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

