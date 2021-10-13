KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

