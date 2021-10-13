Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.31 and traded as high as C$5.00. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 361,734 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$915.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.