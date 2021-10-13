Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €793.83 ($933.92).

Shares of KER stock opened at €634.80 ($746.82) on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €681.93 and a 200 day moving average of €695.14.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

