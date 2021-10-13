KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.