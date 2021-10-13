KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

