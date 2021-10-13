KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

NYSE:ALB opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

