Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 161,906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

