Kineko (KKO) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $6,781.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,509,088 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.