Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.45

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $29.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 6,756 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

