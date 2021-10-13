Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $68.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.78 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $276.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 22,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

