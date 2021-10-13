KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KIO opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.