KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
KIO opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.88.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.