Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

