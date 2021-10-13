Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,438,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

