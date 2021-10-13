Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 221,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,600,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.