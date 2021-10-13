Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.82. 6,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,002. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.58. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

