Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average is $559.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

