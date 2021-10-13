Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,346.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

