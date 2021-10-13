Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

