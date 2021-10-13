Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 41,544 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

