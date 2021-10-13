Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.13 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $7.600-$8.600 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRCX opened at $546.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.67 and its 200-day moving average is $615.78. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

