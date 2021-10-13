Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $90.42

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.42, but opened at $93.79. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 3,873 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

