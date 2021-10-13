Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$13.42 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$867.97 million and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.98.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.9042665 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.