Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.