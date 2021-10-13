Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 129,591 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 185.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,591 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPS traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

