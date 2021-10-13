Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 1,550,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.75% of Change Healthcare worth $125,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 54,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

