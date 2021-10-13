Laurion Capital Management LP Has $9.37 Million Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 1,244.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.87% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

ACRS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

