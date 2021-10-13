Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,186.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. 7,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

