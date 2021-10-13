Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,498 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,493.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

