Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

